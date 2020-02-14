Accuweather Forecast: Rain and Storms

Showers are moving in this morning mainly for the north valley but is slowly starting to dip in to parts of the central valley. Rain will continue to move south throughout the morning and afternoon and become much more widespread. We could see anywhere from .20 inches to .50 inches by the end of the day. There will be the potential for a strong thunderstorms this afternoon for most of the valley with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and lightning. Temperatures today will be way below our average high of 69 only reaching 57. There is a winter weather advisory starting at 3 pm today through 5 am tomorrow with 6-8 inches of snow possible above elevations of 4000 feet and isolated areas up to a foot. The grapevine could see a couple inches of snow. Tomorrow rain will linger on and off throughout the day with a mostly cloudy sky and still a chance of thunderstorms. Friday we dry out with lots of sunshine and temperatures warm in to the 60s then continue to warm and stay dry throughout the weekend, finally reaching the 70s by next week.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.