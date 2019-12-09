Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Stretch Of Sunshine

The Valley is waking up to dense fog this morning with a dense fog advisory until 11 am. We start off a nice quiet stretch of weather for the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s every day. Patchy fog in the morning will continue to be an issue but we will stay dry all week. The next best chance of rain right now is looking like Saturday.

Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

