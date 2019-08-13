Weather

Accuweather Forecast: The Triple-digit heat returns

By , , and
Good morning!

It's a mild morning in the valley. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s. The valley will see sunny skies today with daytime highs ranging from 98-103. Temperatures continue to heat up and Thursday is looking to be the hottest day this week. An Excessive Watch will go into effect on Thursday because highs will range from 104-108. This weekend temperatures will cool to the 90s. Stay cool and hydrated.

Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
1 teen, 1 man injured in double shooting in Merced, police say
Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Valley health officials issue new warning over vaping after spike in respiratory illnesses
CHP: 6-year-old injured in Kings Co. ATV crash has passed away
3 displaced following 2-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno
Show More
Deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card
Medical board accuse Tulare doctor of opioid overprescription
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
Lemoore neighbors oppose plan to sell city land to cannabis company
Fresno City College makes changes to campus
More TOP STORIES News