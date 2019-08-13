Accuweather Forecast: The Triple-digit heat returns

Good morning!It's a mild morning in the valley. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s. The valley will see sunny skies today with daytime highs ranging from 98-103. Temperatures continue to heat up and Thursday is looking to be the hottest day this week. An Excessive Watch will go into effect on Thursday because highs will range from 104-108. This weekend temperatures will cool to the 90s. Stay cool and hydrated.Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.