Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend continues.

Good Monday Morning!A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning but summer-like temperatures return this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. Fresno's forecast of 92 is above the average of 84 degrees but still below the record high of 97 degrees. A big cool down arrives by the middle of the week with an increase of wind and clouds but no rain. Temperatures drop into the mid-70s for a few days before another warm up. Temperatures return to more seasonable conditions this weekend with highs in the low 80s.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.