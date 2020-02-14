Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warming Up Again

By , and
We are chilly and dry to start off the month of March. Climate prediction center does believe we will stay below average with our high temperatures for the next 6-10 days and we will also above average rainfall which we really need in the valley. We are still under a moderate drought. We will stay dry through the week once again with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 60s and possibly reaching the 80s by the time we heading into Wednesday and Thursday. We are tracking another chance of some scattered showers for the valley on Saturday and a chance of some snow for the mountains. As of now models are showing that rain could be more widespread compared to the last system but we are still quite a few days out. Daylight saving time is this Sunday so remember to set your clocks forward one hour.
Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

