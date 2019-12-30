CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine due to snow, winter weather advisory issued

Grapevine: CHP is currently escorting traffic over the pass due to snow. @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/2XcDdXwjWA — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 30, 2019

UPDATE - The California Highway Patrol says it is escorting cars over the Grapevine due to snow.-------------------------------Holiday travelers making their way between the Central Valley and southern California in the next couple of days could face a challenging journey.A winter weather advisory is in effect along the Grapevine/I-5 until 4 p.m. Monday, due to a storm that was expected to bring some rain and snow to southern California.Many travelers are still reeling from last week's storm which prompted numerous freeway closures, leaving drivers stranded in the extreme weather for hours.The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, both major thoroughfares, were closed due to snow and dangerous icy conditions.However, the new system, that moved in late Sunday, is less severe. But snow that fell late Sunday night and expected on Monday morning could cause delays.The National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles due to windy conditions.As of Sunday afternoon, the storm was expected to stay closer to the coastline, but an impact on holiday travel through the mountains is still possible.Melissa Morales and her mother were visiting from Florida and they say they were surprised by the bout of winter weather. Now they're hoping their plans to travel back on Tuesday aren't hampered by the new storm."I like snow but it's more fun for playing in or something, not really driving," Morales said.