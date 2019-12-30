Weather

CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine due to snow, winter weather advisory issued

UPDATE - The California Highway Patrol says it is escorting cars over the Grapevine due to snow.



-------------------------------

Holiday travelers making their way between the Central Valley and southern California in the next couple of days could face a challenging journey.

A winter weather advisory is in effect along the Grapevine/I-5 until 4 p.m. Monday, due to a storm that was expected to bring some rain and snow to southern California.



Many travelers are still reeling from last week's storm which prompted numerous freeway closures, leaving drivers stranded in the extreme weather for hours.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, both major thoroughfares, were closed due to snow and dangerous icy conditions.

RELATED: Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California

However, the new system, that moved in late Sunday, is less severe. But snow that fell late Sunday night and expected on Monday morning could cause delays.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles due to windy conditions.



As of Sunday afternoon, the storm was expected to stay closer to the coastline, but an impact on holiday travel through the mountains is still possible.

Melissa Morales and her mother were visiting from Florida and they say they were surprised by the bout of winter weather. Now they're hoping their plans to travel back on Tuesday aren't hampered by the new storm.

"I like snow but it's more fun for playing in or something, not really driving," Morales said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiawinter stormi 5i 15freewayholiday travelroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Show More
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
More TOP STORIES News