CHP records video to show drivers why major interstate is closed in Northern California

The California Highway Patrol in Truckee decided to do a little show and tell when they received several calls as to why a major interstate was shut down.In the video, it starts off with the officer sitting inside his car at the top on Donner Pass on Interstate 80.He explains how several people have called CHP wondering why I-80 is closed in that area.The officer decides what better way to answer their question then to show them the blizzard-like conditions at the Pass.He steps out of his patrol car and is slammed by gusts of wind and snow.The officer says, "There we go, there you have it first hand from Donner Summit. That's why we have the road shut down."