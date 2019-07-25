Cooling centers open in the Central Valley

RELATED: Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
The city of Fresno opens its cooling centers whenever the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 105 degrees or hotter. The centers are open from noon to 8 p.m.
FRESNO COUNTY
Frank H. Ball Park
760 Mayor Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706
559-488-1502
12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
*Saturday and Sunday
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo, Fresno, CA, 93728
559-621-7529
12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
*Saturday and Sunday
Sal Mosqueda Community Center
4670 E Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93702
(559) 621-7529
12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
*Saturday and Sunday
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N San Pablo Ave, Pinedale, CA 93650
(559) 621-6631
12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
*Saturday and Sunday
In addition, the City of Fresno's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.
City Annex
1789 Jensen Avenue, Sanger, CA 93657
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
KINGS COUNTY
MADERA COUNTY
Pan Am Community Center
703 East Sherwood Way, Madera, CA93638
8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
*Monday through Friday
Frank Bergon Senior Center
238 South D Street, Madera, CA 93638
8:00 a.m.-8:00 pm.
*Monday through Friday
Rancho Hills Senior Center
238 South D Street, Madera, CA 93638
9:00 a.m.-1:00 pm.
*Monday through Friday
Coarsegold Community Center
35540 Highway 41, Coarsegold
10:00 a.m.-1:00 pm.
*Monday through Friday
Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse
30250 Yosemite Springs Pkwy, Coarsegold
8:00 a.m.-8:00 pm.
*All week
Madera Transit Division is offering free bus rides to accommodate those in need of transportation to local cooling centers between the hours of 8:00am and 6:30pm. Board any Route 1 bus and let the driver know you are headed to a Cooling Center. For Dial-A-Ride (as available only), riders must advise dispatch when scheduling pick-up that they desire to be taken to a cooling center. Residents may contact Dial-A-Ride at (559) 661-7433.
MERCED COUNTY
The City of Atwater's Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at the AtwaterCommunity Center on 760 E. Bellevue Road.
The City of Dos Palos' Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at the City-County Building (City Hall) on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.
The City of Gustine's Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth St.
The City of Livingston's Cooling Zone will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. daily at the Police Department on1446 C St.
The City of Los Banos' Cooling Zone will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. through Sunday at the Miller andLux Building at 838 Sixth St.
The City of Merced's Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th St.
Merced County libraries will also be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours. Please see the attached chart for hours and locations.
Because of the extreme heat, The Bus will provide free rides on the existing fixed-route buses to the nearest Cooling Zone. The Bus will take passengers along the fixed route to a designated location near an available Cooling Zone only. The public can also take the fixed-route bus back along the route to get home, as service is available. Check the fixed route schedules for exact times of availability. Transfers may be required. If you have a disability that prevents you from using the fixed-route bus by yourself, please call (209) 384-3111.
TULARE COUNTY
Click on the snowflake icon to view the addresses of the cooling centers in Tulare County.
This page will be updated as we receive more locations across the Valley.