Cooling centers open in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures move into the triple-digits city officials will activate several cooling centers throughout the Valley.The city of Fresno opens its cooling centers whenever the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 105 degrees or hotter. The centers are open from noon to 8 p.m.Frank H. Ball Park760 Mayor Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706559-488-150212:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.*Saturday and SundayTed C. Wills Community Center770 N. San Pablo, Fresno, CA, 93728559-621-752912:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.*Saturday and SundaySal Mosqueda Community Center4670 E Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93702(559) 621-752912:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.*Saturday and SundayPinedale Community Center7170 N San Pablo Ave, Pinedale, CA 93650(559) 621-663112:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.*Saturday and SundayIn addition, the City of Fresno's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.City Annex1789 Jensen Avenue, Sanger, CA 9365712:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Pan Am Community Center703 East Sherwood Way, Madera, CA936388:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.*Monday through FridayFrank Bergon Senior Center238 South D Street, Madera, CA 936388:00 a.m.-8:00 pm.*Monday through FridayRancho Hills Senior Center238 South D Street, Madera, CA 936389:00 a.m.-1:00 pm.*Monday through FridayCoarsegold Community Center35540 Highway 41, Coarsegold10:00 a.m.-1:00 pm.*Monday through FridayYosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse30250 Yosemite Springs Pkwy, Coarsegold8:00 a.m.-8:00 pm.*All weekMadera Transit Division is offering free bus rides to accommodate those in need of transportation to local cooling centers between the hours of 8:00am and 6:30pm. Board any Route 1 bus and let the driver know you are headed to a Cooling Center. For Dial-A-Ride (as available only), riders must advise dispatch when scheduling pick-up that they desire to be taken to a cooling center. Residents may contact Dial-A-Ride at (559) 661-7433.The City of Atwater's Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at the AtwaterCommunity Center on 760 E. Bellevue Road.The City of Dos Palos' Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at the City-County Building (City Hall) on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.The City of Gustine's Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth St.The City of Livingston's Cooling Zone will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. daily at the Police Department on1446 C St.The City of Los Banos' Cooling Zone will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. through Sunday at the Miller andLux Building at 838 Sixth St.The City of Merced's Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th St.Merced County libraries will also be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours. Please see the attached chart for hours and locations.Because of the extreme heat, The Bus will provide free rides on the existing fixed-route buses to the nearest Cooling Zone. The Bus will take passengers along the fixed route to a designated location near an available Cooling Zone only. The public can also take the fixed-route bus back along the route to get home, as service is available. Check the fixed route schedules for exact times of availability. Transfers may be required. If you have a disability that prevents you from using the fixed-route bus by yourself, please call (209) 384-3111.Click on the snowflake icon to view the addresses of the cooling centers in Tulare County.