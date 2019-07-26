accuweather

Double meteor shower! Catch the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids on Monday night

Meteor shower enthusiasts will have not one but two reasons to look at the night sky on Monday.

The Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will both peak on July 29-30. They will combine for about 25 meteors per hour, AccuWeather reports.

For the best viewing experience, find a safe, open space away from city lights. Relax on the ground and fix your eyes on the stars above. The radiant points for both showers are in the south, but you don't need to look in any direction in particular to see these meteors.

These will be the first meteor showers we'll be able to see since the Eta Aquarids peaked in early May.

When it comes to sky-watching, the fun never stops. On Wednesday night there will be a black moon, a term meaning the second new moon of the month.

SEE ALSO: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events

Because they are so close to the new moon, viewing conditions for the showers will be excellent in areas with clear skies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
ACCUWEATHER
Small tornado touches down on Mono Lake island
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News