HURRICANE FLORENCE

New Bern Florence video: Cars trapped, buildings inundated with substantial flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding. (AccuWeather)

NEW BERN --
At least 150 people have said they need rescuing from the rising waters in New Bern, N.C., caused by Hurricane Florence. The flood has already trapped cars and inundated buildings. The level is expected to rise another 2-3 feet on Friday morning.

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday in Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 and is "nearly stationary" near the coast, AccuWeather reports.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes North Carolina with rain

AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern in the video above.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencefloodingNew Bern
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News