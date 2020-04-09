weather

Rain, winds move through Valley, some Fresno residents lose power

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many are waking up to raindrops on the Valley floor and some mountain residents see snow.

Early Thursday morning, nearly 300 residents lost power in central Fresno.

PG&E said they've sent a crew to assess and repair the problem. It's estimated that power should be restored by 10 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

Rain moved in overnight and showers are expected to be scattered throughout the morning and later Thursday evening.

The Valley floor will see breezy conditions while the temperature remains below average throughout the day, while the foothills will see cloud cover and light winds.

