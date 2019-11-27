Thousands of PG&E customers without power as major storm moves through the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers are without power as a major winter storm moves through the Central Valley.
One of the largest outages affecting more than 1,900 customers is in Fresno near the Tower District. According to PG&E's website, crews are still investigating the cause and have no estimated time of restoration.
There are currently outages near several foothill communities including Coarsegold, Oakhurst, Grant Grove and Bootjack.
As for the Valley, outages are being reported in Lemoore, Hanford, Dinuba, Atwater area, and Clovis to name a few.
