Valley heatwave: Ways to prevent heat-related illnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures inch their way beyond the 100-degree mark, across the Valley, families are finding fun ways to cool off."Just having a good time that's what matters for the kids," said Maria Lopez of Fresno.Lopez and her family were splashing around at Fresno High School's pool."I know they were a dollar during the weekdays and today he said they were free," she said.The city of Fresno and Fresno Unified teamed up to open eight pools free of charge when cooling centers are open.While the kids may be focusing on poolside fun and games, there are two rules Lopez is strictly enforcing."Sunblock,water... make sure they're drinking water," she said.Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says even residents are at the pool, beach or river you're still going to sweat."If you're in a body of water, you are sweating," he said.Anticipating a busy day, Escobedo says there are ways you can help prevent heat-related illnesses."You sweat out a lot of the fluids in your body quite rapidly and if you're young or old that's going to be even faster," he said.Escobedo says, in addition to hydration, to limit your time outdoors.Warning signs that you or a loved one are falling victim to a heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea, lightheadedness and headaches."It happens quickly when it does occur and you have to get medical attention quickly," Escobedo said.If you are working outdoors, make sure you have an area to cool down. Each hour spend on the job should be matched with an hour of rest, officials say.