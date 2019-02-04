Weekend rain floods part of Mariposa, now residents brace for snow

Crews are dealing with calls for flooding all over the North Valley.In Merced County, a portion of Highway 59 is closed after Mariposa Creek breached.There's no estimated time of when it will reopen.Rivers are roaring. Water is flowing down roadways. Now, Mariposa County is bracing for some snow after a weekend of rain."We have snow plows, we have sanding equipment. If it turns to rain, we'll have people doing storm drains so nothing ices up," said Mariposa County Public Works Director Mike Healy.Mariposa County schools are expected to be delayed at least two hours on Tuesday, while the county Board of Supervisors meeting will be pushed to 10 a.m.This comes after a torrential downpour that started on Friday.California Highway Patrol officers say they received several calls for service."Over the weekend and this morning, just this morning alone we have calls for trees on the roadway. By 9 a.m. we had 6 calls for various traffic hazards throughout the county," said Officer Matthew Chance.The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down along Ben Hur road on Saturday.Lee Ann Allen lives along Bootjack and says she caught the intense storm and lightning on camera.In the video you can see hail pounding down then moment's later lightning struck."The bolt hit the pole and it sounded like a gunshot. Our power went out right away, and we were without power for 26 hours," said Allen.Highway 140 which closed on Friday, is reopen and we haven't heard of any closures of it just yet.Caltrans crews did tell me they removed about 130 yards of debris and slide material from the burn scar area.