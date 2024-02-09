What to know before heading to the snow this weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the past couple of storms, we've seen lowering snow levels that could draw people out to our local mountains over the weekend.

"The fact that it's going to be sunny and 35 degrees out, I mean, this is like the weekend everybody dreams about," California Mountain Resort Company President Tim Cohee said.

China Peak is getting ready for lots of skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes this weekend.

"The last storm that came in last night dropped a foot last night, and snow is all the way down to 4 lane, so snow this weekend is going to be the best weekend of the year; there will be no comparison, Cohee explained."

If you don't know how to ski or snowboard, you can take lessons, but you will need to get out there early.

"The lesson starts at 10 am. Don't get here at 9:55 am. Give yourself a full hour to park, use the restrooms, get your ticket, and get in the groove of what you'll spend the rest of the day doing," he said.

If you're not drawn to the slopes, you can play in the powder just a few miles down the highway.

Just be sure to use the designated snow parks where you can sled safely.

"If you're snow playing, stay off the 168. That's a problem for Caltrans, that's a problem for CHP," Cohee said. "I see it when I drive on that highway. People are literally parked on the highway. Not only is it illegal, it's incredibly dangerous."

Before you head out, make sure you're prepared with tire chains and an emergency kit. Action News stopped by Canyon Fork Ace Hardware in Prather.. one popular spot for picking up supplies.

"It's a different type of driving up here when there's snow and ice on the roads, so take your time. You have all day to enjoy it. Don't try to get up here. Get to the snow in 5 minutes. Take your time," the floor manager at Canyon Fork Ace Hardware, Chris Bates, said.

Another pointer: before heading up the mountain, check the conditions on Highway 168 using Caltrans quick maps.