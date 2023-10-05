Deputies seek SUV in connection to homicide of Mariposa County woman

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in a homicide investigation of a woman reported missing more than a year ago in Mariposa County.

On Wednesday, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the 2005 Subaru Outback they are looking for.

Detectives believe the SUV is connected to the disappearance and homicide of Wendy Pullins.

She was reported missing in June of 2022.

That September, sheriff's deputies found her Jeep Cherokee down an embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

Last month, authorities announced blood found in the car was a positive match to Pullins.

The case has since been treated as a homicide.