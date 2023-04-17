WATCH LIVE

1 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno

Monday, April 17, 2023 4:23PM
A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a crash sent one person to the hospital in west central Fresno.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a car after 11 Sunday night near Parkway Drive and Dennett Avenue.

The driver refused to stop, and a short pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a parked car.

The driver in his 30's tried to run away but was caught and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

One of his two passengers was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital -- the extent of their injuries is unknown.

