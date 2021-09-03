Gang member arrested in connection with west central Fresno homicide

A 46-year-old man has been arrested, accused of a deadly shooting in west central Fresno earlier this week.
EMBED <>More Videos

Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested, accused of a deadly shooting in west central Fresno earlier this week.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

He said Tello is a gang member.



The shooting happened Wednesday night near Parkway Drive and Olive Avenue.

Officers say they found 43-year-old Michael Hartley suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Palace Inn.

Paramedics performed CPR on Hartley, and he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in west central Fresno, police say

Investigators interviewed witnesses in the area who provided them a description of Tello.

Two Fresno Police Department's Gang Suppression Team members found Tello nearby and took him in for questioning.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for Hartley's murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News