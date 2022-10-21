Police investigating shooting in West Central Fresno

The shooting happened at Clinton and Weber in a dirt field behind the W.S.S Shoe Store just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in West Central Fresno.

Officers confirmed a man in his 40's suffered a wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are looking for the suspect who they say was driving a white vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.