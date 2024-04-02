Small change making a big difference at two local community colleges

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's now a new sense of identity on two campuses in the Central Valley.

West Hills College Lemoore in Kings County is now known as Lemoore College.

West Hills College Coalinga in Fresno County is now known as Coalinga College.

It may seem like a small change, but District Chancellor Kristen Clark hopes it will clear up a common source of confusion.

"It happened a lot that they would register for classes, and we would walk around during the first week of the semester and help students find their classes and then show us her schedule, and they were at the wrong college," sa Chancellor Clark.

The new change is also helping students gain more campus pride and a sense of place.

More than 70% of students were on board with the change.

Lemoore College Sophomore, Erick Cruz, was among them.

"I feel like it's a new breath to the college. It's like a new identity so I feel like Lemoore, Lemoore college itself it's still embedded into the community and being called west hills before it was kind of hard to differentiate," explained Erick.

Planning started over a year ago.

However, to keep costs low, the change will be rolled out over time during scheduled maintenance and new sports uniform rotations.

Lemoore College President, James Preston, has been working behind the scenes and is sporting his new Eagle Pride t-shirt.

"We are super excited to brand ourselves as Lemoore College, proud members of the West Hills College Community District. We've been around for 23 years as a college. We've been Golden Eagles since the beginning, and we continue to be Golden Eagles now," mentioned James.

Coalinga College President, Carla Tweed, is just as excited to sport her Falcon Pride.

"And so it's just a way to differentiate us from our sister college. You know, there's a hundred 16 different colleges in California community colleges in California, and we all have distinct personalities, and, you know, help to create a space for our students that's theirs. And so this will help with that identity for our students," saidTweed.

Open registration is in a couple of weeks. Both campuses say they look forward to the new beginning.

