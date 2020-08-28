2 women infected with West Nile Virus in Merced County, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women in Merced County have contracted West Nile Virus, the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District confirmed on Friday.
Health officials say both women are between the ages of 60 and 80, and caught the virus in Merced in mid-August.
The women are the first human cases of West Nile confirmed in the county so far this year. Several animals in the county were found to have contracted the virus, including a horse, two birds and 14 chickens.
So far, California has reported 27 human cases.
Authorities say you should take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites and to prevent mosquito production around and in your home.
Cover your storm drains with netting and be sure to remove all standing water in your yard.
Also, consider covering up and using insect repellent containing DEET to protect yourself.
