Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first human case of West Nile Virus this season has now been detected in Kings County.

The confirmation brings the total number of human cases throughout California to 55.

Public health officials warn mosquito populations have increased due to the wet winter.

They ask people to use insect repellent with deet, wear long sleeves outdoors, and drain standing water.