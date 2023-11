The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first human death this year caused by West Nile Virus.

The health department has also reported 10 positive cases this year.

Across the state, there have been 286 reported cases of West Nile Virus, including 10 deaths.

Health experts say this is a reminder to stay vigilant as mosquitoes continue to test positive for the virus in Fresno County.