Mosquito samples in Tulare County test positive for West Nile Virus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mosquito samples in Tulare County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

That has the Health and Human Services Agency advising residents to take precautions.

About one in five people who become infected with the virus will develop a fever with other symptoms from two to 10 days after being bitten.

Last year, several cases in Tulare County were investigated as either West Nile or Saint Louis Encephalitis Virus.

To avoid exposure, the agency is asking residents to use insect repellent with DEET, wear long sleeves outdoors and drain any standing water.