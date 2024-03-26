Hanford business owners demand action after rain floods stores again

Rainwater flooded businesses in downtown Hanford over the weekend, leaving owners scrambling to protect their stores and merchandise.

Rainwater flooded businesses in downtown Hanford over the weekend, leaving owners scrambling to protect their stores and merchandise.

Rainwater flooded businesses in downtown Hanford over the weekend, leaving owners scrambling to protect their stores and merchandise.

Rainwater flooded businesses in downtown Hanford over the weekend, leaving owners scrambling to protect their stores and merchandise.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rainwater flooded businesses in downtown Hanford over the weekend -- leaving owners scrambling to protect their stores and merchandise. Two days later sandbags sit in front of the stores, remnants of that effort as fans work overtime to dry out the interiors.

Minutes after closing up shop at Beautifully Damaged on Saturday afternoon Jessica Szalai got a call, she needed to return because rainwater was rushing into the front and back of her business.

This is the second time the shop has flooded since early February. She estimates the damage from that earlier storm to be about two thousand dollars. She hasn't determined how much this storm will cost her. She says the city needs more to fix the problem.

"I just want support," said Jessica Szalai, Beautifully Damaged, LLC. "I just want to feel like my city supports us. That's it. Act like you care."As her husband worked to clear drains on Irwin and Eigth in front of their shop, he convinced Salzai to hop on Facebook Live to document what was happening. That live stream caught the attention of a Hanford fire captain, who made his way to the area to help her shop and others pump out the water.

The chief says people don't often realize they can call the fire department for help with flooding.

"Ultimately if we would've had people called 911 we would've possibly been down here a little earlier, we may have been able to stop some other damage to the building actually occurring," said Chief Daniel Perkins, Hanford Fire Department. Szalai said she didn't see Public Works respond Saturday night; however, the city says crews were on the scene by 5:20 that night to clear drains.

As Salzai watches COVID relief funds be spent on projects downtown, she wonders why the money isn't being used to prevent flooding on her block.

Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson says the funding Salzai refers to has already been dedicated to specific jobs as part of the Downtown Improvements Project.

"My understanding is the scope of the project has already been set," said Brian Johnson, Community Relations City of Hanford. "My understanding is the intersection of 8th and Irwin. I don't think that we can address that as part of the Downtown Improvements Project."Johnson said they are working on funding to address drainage. On Friday, the city submitted a community project funding request for more than a million dollars in federal grant money. However, there isn't a timeline for solutions to the flooding.

Salzai said they need to act faster.

"I want to see action. I'm tired of words. I'm so sick of the words," said Szalai.

Beautifully Damaged will likely be closed again tomorrow, but plans to open on Wednesday. Szalai said the art classes she offers will likely be canceled through next week.