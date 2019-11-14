What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male who is a student at the school and Thursday is his birthday.
Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.
Authorities said the suspect shot five fellow students, two fatally, at Saugus High School before turning the .45-caliber handgun on his own head.
Officials said video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with the gun, with no more bullets left.
Capt. Ken Wegener said during the press conference that a search warrant was being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother were at the local police station for questioning.
