I-Team

When are the stimulus checks coming? IRS says all of 1st, 2nd economic impact payments sent out, leaving those still waiting on edge

How many stimulus checks have been issued? $600 stimulus check was 2nd payment
By Samantha Chatman
The IRS announced that all first and second stimulus payments have been issued.

If you're still waiting on a payment, chances are this isn't the news you want to hear.

But, there can be a solution.

The agency said it issued 160 million payments to people across the country, totaling $270 billion.

And more than 147 million payments in the second round totaled over $142 billion.

RELATED: When will I get stimulus check? How to redeem payment using IRS Recovery Rebate Tax Credit

But those who have been checking the mailbox daily for their missing stimulus payments, and finding it empty, are probably frustrated.

The IRS is reminding people that in order to recoup your missing stimulus payment, you need to fill out a recovery rebate credit form when filing your taxes. That includes people who do not traditionally file taxes, like people who receive Social Security or disability benefits.

The ABC7 I-Team has received many calls from those who are disappointed in the stimulus check rollout.

Visit IRS.gov for more information on how to reclaim that money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsstimulus fundsi teamu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
Local officials make headway vaccinating law enforcement for COVID
Show More
Personal info of CA drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack
AP source: Sen. Cruz went to Mexico on vacation amid storm
Man wanted in connection to deadly Merced shooting
California COVID-19 relief plan would pay $600 each to millions
Fresno seedy motels turned into housing units for homeless families
More TOP STORIES News