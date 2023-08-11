White supremacy message fills neighborhoods in Hanford

People in some Hanford neighborhoods woke up to Ziplock bags filled with rocks and a note in their front yard Thursday morning.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- People in some Hanford neighborhoods woke up to Ziplock bags filled with rocks and a note in their front yard Thursday morning.

The message is encouraging people of the white race to join them in a call to action.

"Why, you know, what's the purpose?" said Shirley McGough.

McGough visits Hanford a couple of times a month. She was disappointed to hear this happening in a town she loves.

"We don't have any understanding. Why are you doing this?" said McGough.

The Hanford Police Department said a report was filed on Wednesday night regarding these Ziplock baggies filled with rocks and a note in their front yard. The note is calling on people to join their hate group.

We drove around North Hanford neighborhoods, seeing Ziplock bags still sitting in people's front yards.

Fred Natividad found one in his lawn.

"I couldn't believe it when I woke up and seen this bag is on everyone's yard. What is that? So, I went and got mine and opened it up, a bag of rocks, a note on it," said Natividad.

He has lived in this Hanford neighborhood for over 20 years, and he said nothing like that had happened before.

Chief of Police Parker Sever said this kind of act would not be tolerated in Hanford.

"It's never acceptable to target somebody because of their skin color, because of their ethnicity, because of their religion, or anything else. It's those very differences that make our country great and our city great," said Chief Sever.

The Hanford Police Department is encouraging anyone with video footage to reach out to investigators.

