Michigan house explosion: 4 dead, 2 injured after blast at Whitmore Lake home

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. -- At least four people are dead and two others are injured after a house explosion in Michigan on Saturday, WXYZ reported.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a Whitmore Lake home on Winters Lane, near Six Mile Road and US-23.

"It sounded like something I remember from war," said Scott McMillian who lives about a mile from the house. "It was that loud."

McMillian has lived in Whitmore Lake for 40 years.

"Even in war, I have never heard of anything of this level at this distance," McMillian added.

The blast from the explosion sent debris flying far and wide.

"Debris was flying over my house here a mile away which I gathered pictures from the house that blew up, you can see down in my fire pit, that's insulation," said McMillian. "Neighbors picked up all kind of debris."

Northfield Township Police said they are still investigating what may have caused this explosion. Northfield Township Fire, Green Oak Police, Green Oak Fire, and Michigan State Police also responded to the explosion.

Further information was not immediately available.