Firefighters working to contain wildfire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Fresno County on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:40 pm near Piedra and Trimmer Springs roads.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

