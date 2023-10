Fresno State is set to take its winning streak on the road to Wyoming.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is set to take its winning streak on the road to Wyoming.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Paul Loeffler, the voice of the Bulldogs, fills in for Cam Worrell to discuss why the Cowboys could prove to be a challenge on both sides of the ball.