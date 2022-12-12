Local businesses showcase their work at Sunnyside Deli in Southeast Fresno

Weather didn't stop this Winter and Craft fair where every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Winter and Craft fair market was held in Southeast Fresno Sunday.

Every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.

People were able to shop and browse local products made by community members.

Organizers say there was supposed to be a snow machine but the weather impacted the planned snow party.

They say regardless of possible rain they still showed up.

"We come out here no matter what, we were going to come even if it was raining, now a downpour is different but its good to have everyone out here," host of event Christine Matos says.

The next vendor fair will be held on February 5 for Valentines' day.

There will be about 35 to 50 booths to shop from.

It is also scheduled to be a foam party.