Preparations underway for winter storm, snow expected at low elevations in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain, wind, and snow are expected across the San Joaquin Valley this weekend, causing concerns for our roadways.

Caltrans says over the past couple of weeks, their maintenance crews have been out preparing for the storm.

"They've had to be on 24-hour storm patrol, making sure that the drains are clear of any leaves or debris, making sure that the culverts are cleaned out, making sure that our snow plows are in good working condition. So when that storm does come down, and if it does bring lots of snow like it did last year, our snow plows are ready to clear the roads," said Alex Aguilera, public information officer for Caltrans District 6.

During last year's winter storm season, growing piles of snow forced the closure of Highway 168.

Alex Aguilera with Caltrans says it's best to prepare now for potential unforeseen circumstances.

"Whenever we do have these weather conditions, we want to make sure that we'd have a go bag ready, packed with water, first aid and supplies, in the event that the road does have to close down and you are delayed," said Aguilera.

Both Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol say before you hit the road, you also want to check the condition of your vehicle and make sure your windshield wipers and tires are working properly.

"So once you do head up to the mountains or higher elevations, be prepared. Have those chains, make sure those chains do fit your vehicle and make sure you practice," said Officer Greg Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol.

As the snow starts to fall, CHP says chain control may be required, so it's best to have them now. Officer Rodriguez also added to stay home if you can.

"If you don't have to travel, don't travel or give yourself definitely. Give yourself a little extra time," said Rodriguez.

With snow expected at 2,500 feet, it's welcome news for those who are ready to hit the slopes at the China Peak Ski Resort.

"At this point, it's been a tough start, other than snowmaking. So we'll take it, it'll be great, and of course, the lining up, so it's gonna be very cold all week. And snowmaking is, you know, it's gonna be great, too. So combination of the two, we should be opening a lot more soon," said Tim Cohee with the China Peak Ski Resort.

