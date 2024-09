Woman caught with gun in diaper bag at Fresno County courthouse, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities arrested a woman who they say entered the Fresno County Superior Courthouse with a gun in a diaper bag on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Lizeth Perez was going through court security with her baby when a x-ray machine detected the gun.

Her two-month old baby is now with Child Protective Services.

Perez has been booked into Fresno County Jail on several gun related charges.