beating death

N.C. woman beat boyfriend's mother to death with frying pan, documents say

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Charges could be upgraded against a woman beating her boyfriend's mother with a frying pan.

"Its certainly unusual, and not something we see a lot," said District Attorney Billy West.

Abigail Tipton went before a judge Monday afternoon. Right now, she's charged with manslaughter but authorities are combing back over the case to determine whether the charges should be upgraded.

"What this would take is proof of some type of intentional act other than a fight where she used an improper amount of self-defense or improper amount of force," said West.

Fayetteville Police Department found Maria Adame dead inside her Cool Springs Street home Friday night.

According to court documents, Adame and Tipton got into a fight over a dog.

Police said Tipton first told them that Adame came after her with a knife, she even showed scratches that police later determined were self-inflicted.

According to court documents, Tipton confessed to holding Adame's face down on the floor, beating her over the head with a frying pan to the point that the handle broke.

"Multiple blows could be intent, that's a possibility and those are the things that we can look at. So we'll be looking to the medical examiner to see how much damage was done," said West.

Sadly, that damage ended in death.

"Tragic situation. You've got a domestic situation and those are often the worst. What possibly could've been a minor argument leads to someone's death. It's very unfortunate that that's what happened," said West.

Tipton is due back in court Dec. 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manslaughterfayetteville newsbeating deathdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEATING DEATH
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Family of girl killed in school condemns scam artists
Homeless man sought for beating girlfriend to death with hammer
Police: Bay Area woman killed by neighbor with baseball bat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
16-year-old boy killed in Fresno County shooting, brother injured
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Show More
Driver crashes into pole during high-speed chase with Fresno Co. deputies
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
More TOP STORIES News