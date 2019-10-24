Sonoma County woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. -- A Sonoma County woman was caught on camera trying to save her home from the fast-moving Kincade Fire.
The video was posted to Twitter around 3:30 a.m. Thursday by photojournalist Kent Porter with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.
In the video, you can see Susan Weaver, manager of the Hawkeye Ranch, fighting the fire with a garden house as the flames quickly approach her property.
VIDEO: Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Sonoma County wildfire
The fire exploded from 300 to 400 acres around 11:30 p.m. last night, to 5,000 acres around 1 a.m. and then 7,000 acres about an hour later. Cal Fire estimates the wildfire is now larger than the earlier 10,000-acre estimate.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m.
