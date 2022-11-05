Reckless driver dies after causing three car collision in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died and another is in the hospital after a three-car crash in Tulare county.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of a reckless driver on Highway 198 just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Moments later that driver rear-ended a Subaru forester near road 182 before veering across the center median and colliding with a Ford Fusion.

The reckless driver was not wearing a seatbelt, she died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kaweah health medical center.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Highway 198 was closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated the scene.