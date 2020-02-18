Woman with bullet in her head given band-aid, released from hospital

MIAMI, Florida -- A Miami woman counted herself lucky after doctors told her she had suffered a graze wound in a shooting, only later, she discovered she had been walking around with a bullet lodged in her head.

Shakena Jefferson, 42, and her wife, Janet Medley, were heading to the grocery store when bullets started to fly outside their home.

Suffering a head wound, Jefferson was taken to the hospital.

She claims the doctor applied some band-aids and sent her home with antibiotics.

Three days later, her wife took her to a different hospital when she continued to complain about pain.

Doctors there did an X-ray and discovered the bullet in Jefferson's skull.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridastray bulletu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville and Tulare County firefighters battling fire at Porterville library
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
Show More
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
Fresno State professor credits college with saving his life
Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions
More TOP STORIES News