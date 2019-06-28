FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power pole was shattered after a car crash along eastbound Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.
It happened just before 12:30 am on Friday near Kings Canyon and De Witt.
Officers say a woman in a black Honda Accord may have fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole.
The victim remained in the car as power lines were draped across the top.
PG&E arrived moments later to turn off the power and work on the pole.
She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center complaining of pain.
Woman injured after slamming into southeast Fresno power pole
