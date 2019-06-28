Woman injured after slamming into southeast Fresno power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power pole was shattered after a car crash along eastbound Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.It happened just before 12:30 am on Friday near Kings Canyon and De Witt.Officers say a woman in a black Honda Accord may have fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole.The victim remained in the car as power lines were draped across the top.PG&E arrived moments later to turn off the power and work on the pole.She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center complaining of pain.