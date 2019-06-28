Woman injured after slamming into southeast Fresno power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power pole was shattered after a car crash along eastbound Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.

It happened just before 12:30 am on Friday near Kings Canyon and De Witt.

Officers say a woman in a black Honda Accord may have fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole.

The victim remained in the car as power lines were draped across the top.

PG&E arrived moments later to turn off the power and work on the pole.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center complaining of pain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcar accidentpower outagepg&e
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News