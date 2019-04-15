Woman injured in rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash in Central Fresno.It happened Saturday night at Blackstone Avenue and Shields Avenue.Investigators say an elderly woman lost control while driving before hitting several parked cars, then flipped over.The roadway was shut down for just over an hour as crews looked into the cause and cleared the debris.The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but is expected to survive.