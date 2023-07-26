Daughter of crash victim in Fresno County speaks out

The 47-year-old that was killed in a multi-car crash in Fresno County on Monday afternoon has been identified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash on Monday in Fresno County is speaking out about their heartbreaking loss.

Fernanda Garcia remembers her mother as loving, caring, and accepting.

"She always did what she could for everyone even if she was struggling herself, so I know she's in heaven and I know she is going to watch over everybody," says Fernanda.

Fernanda says she feels robbed and says the crash could have been prevented.

On Monday afternoon. a Ford F450 work truck, pulling a trailer didn't see the traffic stopped at the light on Highway 41 at Elkhorn.

The truck hit Belinda's car, crushing it into a Chevy and a semi-truck she was stopped behind.

It appears that the driver of the Ford truck was distracted.

"It could've been avoided, like my mom would have been here you know. So it's really hard. It's really hard, but I really hope that this allows for them to really bring awareness to paying attention to what you're doing especially when you're driving because he is fine, you know," explains Fernanda.

Belinda was in the passenger seat, her boyfriend was driving, and her two-year-old grandson, Josiah, was in the back, in a car seat, which likely saved his life.

"I feel like it's a very big loss but at the same time I feel she was the one that was watching over him and saved him because he was pinned in the car," mentions Fernanda.

Fernanda describes her mom as hardworking, she was currently working at a fast food restaurant.

Belinda was a single mom and moved to Fresno from Mexico over 25 years ago.

She loved her grandchildren and was even helping Fernanda raise baby Josiah.

Fernanda says Belinda and her boyfriend were out running errands and having ice cream.

Now, she's gone, just hours before Josiah's second birthday.

"We are supposed to be lighting candles for his cake and now we are having to hold candle lights and figure out funeral arrangements," Fernanda says.

There will be a candlelight vigil at the site of the crash on Highway 41 and Elkhorn on Tuesday.

The family has also created a GoFundMe for those who wish to help.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.