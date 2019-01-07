FATAL CRASH

Woman killed in three-vehicle accident in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman caused a three-vehicle collision after running a stop sign in Fresno County, leaving her dead and another woman with major injuries.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when the woman, traveling westbound on Clayton, hit a car crossing at the intersection on Chestnut. Both cars collided with an empty parked vehicle.

The woman who ran the stop died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with major, but non-life threatening injuries.

CHP described the diseased female as a white woman in her 40s.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.
