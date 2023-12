Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in central Fresno

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in central Fresno on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm in the area of Channing and Clinton Avenues.

Fresno police say a 43-year-old woman was in the roadway when she was hit.

The driver who hit the woman pulled over and has been cooperating with officers.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

