Man hit and killed by car in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Hanford after a man was hit and killed by a car.

Authorities say it happened at about 8 pm Wednesday on 10th Avenue and Cameron Street.

Police say they found a man in the street.

He had been walking across 10th Street when he was hit. Officers say he was not in the crosswalk.

The driver told police she did not see the man and couldn't avoid hitting him.

She stopped after the incident and is cooperating with police.

Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The man has not been identified.