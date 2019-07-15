Woman shot ex-boyfriend after a 'physical fight' at party, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning in northeast Harris County.

Precinct 4 constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene in the 5400 block of Palamino Court.

According to authorities, a woman says her ex-boyfriend attacked her at a party when she shot him.

Deputies say there were five or six people at the party including two juveniles. They say the man was invited to the house for the party.
