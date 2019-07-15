Woman shot ex-boyfriend after a 'physical fight' at party, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning in northeast Harris County.Precinct 4 constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene in the 5400 block of Palamino Court.According to authorities, a woman says her ex-boyfriend attacked her at a party when she shot him.Deputies say there were five or six people at the party including two juveniles. They say the man was invited to the house for the party.