Coronavirus

Woman spends 5 hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID mid-flight

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Marisa Fotieo sent her a care package.
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago teacher quarantines in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID during flight

CHICAGO -- A woman spent five hours in an airplane bathroom after learning she tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, revealed in a Dec. 20 TikTok video that was flying from Newark International Airport to Iceland when her throat started to hurt.

She took a self-test and tested positive for coronavirus.

Fotieo spoke with an Icelandair flight attendant, and crew members decided that she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

But the teacher told ABC affiliate WZZM that the airline tried to make her as comfortable as possible.

"Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened. They put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom," she said.

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo sent her a care package with food and gifts for 10-day isolation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirus testingair travelcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News