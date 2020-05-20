body found

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Fresno Co. after woman's body found

Fresno County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Cherry and Central Avenues, just south of Fresno, around 7:45 a.m.

Investigators say a woman's body was found with unspecified trauma believed to have been caused by another person. The woman's identity has not been released.



Detectives have not provided information on a possible suspect but did say they're currently looking for help from the neighbors.

"There's a lot of canvassing. This is an area that has a lot of trailers and we're going to have to knock on every door and y'all to every person and look for every witness that we possibly can. So we will be out here for hours," said Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Sheriff's officials say they've spoken to the person who called for an ambulance and some family members of the victim.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno countybody found
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Man's body found in shed in Huron, deputies say
36-year-old woman identified as body found in aqueduct near Huron
Man fatally struck by driver in central Fresno identified
TBI: Remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home
Merced County given approval to move to stage 2 of reopening businesses
Nail salon owners worried pandemic could force them to close permanently
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Tulare Co. supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen
Show More
Man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Clovis Big Hat Days 2020 canceled amid coronavirus pandemic
CHP officer who rescued man from whirlpool honored by Madera County
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
More TOP STORIES News