2 killed, 3 injured after suspected DUI crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women have died after a suspected DUI crash in Madera County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 8 pm in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 152.

The California Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old girl was speeding when she lost control of her car.

The car swerved across multiple lanes and up an embankment before it hit a light pole and overturned.

Officials say the driver and another woman in her car were killed.

The three other passengers were injured in the crash.

Investigators say they suspect the driver was under the influence and that nobody was wearing a seatbelt.

Northbound lanes of Highway 99 have been closed near Highway 152.

