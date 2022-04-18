family

Hundreds flock to Fresno's Woodward Park to celebrate Easter Sunday

The park was packed with families of all kinds enjoying the holiday together - with food, games, and egg hunts.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people celebrated Easter Sunday with food, games, and egg hunts at Woodward Park.

The park was packed with families of all kinds enjoying the holiday together.

"It's nice to be able to get everyone out here to hang out, talk, eat and enjoy this nice weather," Kou Yang told us.

To beat the crowd of cars trying to get in throughout the day, his family came early to secure a shady spot.

"I've been out here since 8:30 but my brother has been out here since about 5:30," he said.

Many families took advantage of the nice weather - playing volleyball.

Others had large Easter Egg hunts.

"We normally do one for adults and one for kids, this year we decided to do it all together," Andrea Cortes said.

Her family - like a lot of families at Woodward Park - was just happy to be spending this holiday together in person again after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some of the families we talked to, this was the first holiday they were able to gather in such large groups.

