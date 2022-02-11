home invasion

Woman, 80, rescued from hostage situation after not returning Wordle text

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation

LINCOLNWOOD, Illinois -- Police in a city north of Chicago said the online word game Wordle played a role in saving an 80-year-old woman from a hostage situation.

According to police, they were called to do a well-being check by the 80-year-old woman's daughter on Sunday when her mother failed to text her daily Wordle score.

When officers arrived at the home they found a broken window on the first floor and visible blood. When they entered the home they found the victim in the basement being held hostage. She was not hurt, investigators said.

They found the suspect on the second floor of the home armed with several knives and, after attempting to arrest him, called for more forces to help take him into custody, the release said. The suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning and transferred to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was naked, and police believe he likely took his clothes off earlier during a mental health crisis.

The suspect was charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Police do not believe the man and the victim knew each other or had any connection.

They believe it was a random crime.

CNN Wire contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoishome invasionhostagegamesbarricadeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Man shot during home invasion in Orosi
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
Wife of famed music exec is killed in Beverly Hills home invasion
Police investigating armed home invasion in NE Fresno
TOP STORIES
Mother of 5 killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera County
Fresno PD: Hit-and-run crashes currently set to outpace 2021 totals
Woman hit by suspected DUI driver in central Fresno, police say
Central CA expected to break record high temperatures this weekend
Deputies investigating series of armed robberies in Tulare County
Man stabbed while walking in park in Visalia, police say
Fresno vendors raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Show More
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic
Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed, police say
Tulare County deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects
Former Porterville council member pleads not guilty to sex crimes
Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News